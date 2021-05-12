The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) EVP Suren Gupta Sells 62,657 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.75. 2,115,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

