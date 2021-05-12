The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 76.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,659. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

