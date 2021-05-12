The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Sells $255,440.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 12th, Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

