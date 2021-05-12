The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) President David M. Gordon Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

