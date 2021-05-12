The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.17. 5,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,334. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

