The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by David Loasby

David Loasby raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

