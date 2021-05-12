The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 61.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

