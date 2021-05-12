The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,971 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $82,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.66 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

