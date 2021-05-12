The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $252,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $6,293,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $8,390,000.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.21. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

