The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 839.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

