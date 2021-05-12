The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The Gap has decreased its dividend by 64.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 219,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $37.06.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,158 shares of company stock worth $15,504,120. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

