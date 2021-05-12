The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

