The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. The Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GRC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

