The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BATRA stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 89,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

