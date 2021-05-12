The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.88 Million

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report sales of $372.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.70 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,308. The stock has a market cap of $901.72 million, a PE ratio of -75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

