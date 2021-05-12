The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $152.73 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.95% of Huntington Bancshares worth $152,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

