The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $165.84 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708,048 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eBay were worth $165,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 168.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 938,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $25,598,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

