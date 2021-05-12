The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $216,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $218.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

