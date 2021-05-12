The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 196,550 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,550,697 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 196,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $263,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 71,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

