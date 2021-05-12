The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 66,371 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,371 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $192,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 203,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $415.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

