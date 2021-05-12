The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Chevron worth $242,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 822,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Shares of CVX opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.