The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,173,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

