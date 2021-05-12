The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

