The Panoply (LON:TPX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 315.41 ($4.12), with a volume of 102363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Specifically, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 38,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £99,953 ($130,589.23). Also, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,276 shares of company stock worth $13,865,231.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.66 million and a P/E ratio of -31.91.

About The Panoply (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

