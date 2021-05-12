The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

RMR opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

