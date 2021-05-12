The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Shares of LON:SGE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 625.40 ($8.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.26. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

