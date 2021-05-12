The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

VTC opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £640.97 million and a PE ratio of -120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,263.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,001.39. The Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48). Also, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.