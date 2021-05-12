The Vitec Group’s (VTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VTC. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £638.67 million and a PE ratio of -120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,001.39. The Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48). Also, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

