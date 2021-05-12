The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

