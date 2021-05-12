Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $29.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.