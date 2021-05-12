TheStreet Lowers New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.15.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $19,928,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $13,308,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,297,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

