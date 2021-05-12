Thomas Mcdonnell Buys 2,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell bought 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

BBDC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,407. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

