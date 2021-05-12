ThreeFold Price Tops $0.0921 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $53,040.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

