Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $656,839.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

