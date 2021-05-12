Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TSBK opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $88,189.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $106,393.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,903 shares of company stock worth $693,221. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

