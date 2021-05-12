TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

TMST stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

