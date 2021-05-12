TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$149.38.

X traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$133.70. 86,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

