Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

