TOKPIE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $221,924.15 and $5.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

