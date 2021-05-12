Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.09

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

