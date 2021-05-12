Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,641. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

