Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.71

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.71 and last traded at C$29.58, with a volume of 493696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.16.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

