Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.71 billion-$285.71 billion.

NYSE TM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.18. 17,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,447. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

