Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,947 put options on the company. This is an increase of 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,053 put options.

Shares of IPOE opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOE. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

