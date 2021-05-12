Traders Buy High Volume of Rush Street Interactive Call Options (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 3,531 call options.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

