Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,548% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

