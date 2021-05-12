Traders Buy Large Volume of CEMIG Call Options (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 411% compared to the typical volume of 608 call options.

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

CIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

