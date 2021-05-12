Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 470.20 ($6.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Wednesday. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 462.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 444.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

In other Trainline news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 84,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £412,374.20 ($538,769.53). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

