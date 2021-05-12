Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TZOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,455. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

