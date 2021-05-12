Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,910 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.78 ($20.56).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,623 ($21.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.58. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,600.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,425.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.